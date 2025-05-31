Crime & Public Safety
Accomplice in Atlanta attempted robbery charged with murder, police say

Robert Carter, 41, was arrested Friday following April 16 shooting.
29 minutes ago

A man involved in an attempted armed robbery in Atlanta that ended with his accomplice being fatally shot is facing a murder charge, police said.

Robert Carter, 41, is accused of driving his accomplice during the April incident in southwest Atlanta.

In addition to murder, he was arrested Friday on two counts each of aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, officials said.

During Carter’s arrest, jail records show he accumulated two additional charges: possession of a controlled substance and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

According to police, the April 16 shooting was classified as a “felon killed by private citizen,” and investigators determined that the person killed, who has not been publicly identified, was shot during the commission of a forcible felony.

The person was found dead around 9:30 p.m. along Lee Street, near Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 in the Oakland City neighborhood.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

