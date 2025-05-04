Breaking: Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

4-year-old dead, teen injured in Forsyth County ATV wreck

Boys were not wearing helmets, sheriff’s office says.
By
47 minutes ago

A 4-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year old boy was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after both were thrown off their ATV, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager was driving on Valley Stream Drive when authorities said it appears he made a sharp right turn. “The ATV was traveling too fast for that maneuver, causing it to overturn,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Stacie Miller said in a news release.

The ATV flipped and the boys flew off, Miller said. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Neither boy was wearing a helmet, officials said. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teen was taken to North Fulton Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the news release.

The case is under investigation by the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit. Officials did not say if they plan to pursue charges.

