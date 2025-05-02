2 juveniles charged with murder in 17-year-old’s death in Gwinnett

Two juveniles are facing charges after a shooting in Gwinnett County that left a 17-year-old dead, police said Friday.
The two suspects, who were also injured in the shooting, have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Andrew Gatlin, according to authorities. Police did not release the suspects’ names or ages.
Shortly before midnight May 15, police were called to an area of Pirkle Road. A witness told officers she heard about 10 shots before finding Gatlin lying in front of her driveway, an incident report stated. She also told officials she heard a vehicle drive off after the gunfire stopped.
Police found about 10 shell casings and a handgun across the street from the scene, the report added.
Gatlin, of Lilburn, was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives at the scene were later notified that two people who had been shot and were tied to the incident arrived at a children’s hospital in Atlanta, police said. Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation revealed that the three met on Pirkle Road for reasons that remain unclear to officials, and gunfire was exchanged during a disagreement, according to authorities.
