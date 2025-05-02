2 juveniles charged with murder in 17-year-old’s death in Gwinnett

Two juveniles are facing charges after a shooting in Gwinnett County that left a 17-year-old dead, police said Friday.

The two suspects, who were also injured in the shooting, have been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Andrew Gatlin, according to authorities. Police did not release the suspects’ names or ages.

Shortly before midnight May 15, police were called to an area of Pirkle Road. A witness told officers she heard about 10 shots before finding Gatlin lying in front of her driveway, an incident report stated. She also told officials she heard a vehicle drive off after the gunfire stopped.