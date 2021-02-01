2 Bibb deputies fired after relaxing rules to allow ‘sexual encounter’ for inmates

Bibb County authorities have fired two sheriff’s deputies who worked in the county jail after an investigation uncovered they violated security rules last summer by allowing inmates to have consensual sex, according to a sheriff’s officer statement.
The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Christina Cobb and Deputy Emmalamecca Long were terminated as of Jan. 26. Cobb and Long were said to have “failed to maintain proper security,” which resulted in the two inmates engaging in what was described in the statement as “a consensual sexual encounter.”
The statement did not mention what the supposed security failures involved or whether the two deputies were aware of the inmates’ encounter.
It was not clear how the episode, which occurred July 22, came to the attention of officials at the Oglethorpe Street lockup, but the next day Cobb was suspended and an investigation was launched.
The probe was delayed as some of the people involved “were stricken” with COVID-19, the statement noted.
“Deputy Long’s involvement was discovered in the course of the internal affairs investigation,” the statement added.
Cobb and Long were determined to have broken the sheriff’s office policies including violation of rules, unbecoming conduct and unsatisfactory performance.