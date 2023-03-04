Suwanee’s Sushi Nami fails another routine inspection

Sushi Nami in Suwanee failed a second routine health inspection with multiple repeat violations.
For the third consecutive inspection, food-contact surfaces on equipment were unclean. The inspector said the interiors of three beer taps were dirty with brown debris.
Other repeat violations include improper cooling methods and not recording shell stock tags for the raw mussels. Also, a box of sake was underneath the soap dispenser in the kitchen, and two butane lighters were among the dishes at the sushi bar.
In addition, hand sinks were cluttered with dishes and ice, and some sinks needed paper towels. Personal items were stored in unapproved areas throughout the kitchen.
The restaurant also had no parasite destruction letters for several of the fish it serves raw.
Sushi Nami, 4369 Suwanee Dam Road, Suwanee, scored 53/U. The restaurant had a routine health score of 39/U last March, then scored 100/A on the follow-up inspection.
The restaurant will be re-inspected.
About the Author