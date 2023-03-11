Students’ fundraising meets $1 million mark

It seemed like a longshot: Nine years ago, students at Brookwood High School set a goal to raise $1 million before 2024.
The Snellville school’s Student Government Association and the previous principal, William Bo Ford Jr., launched the March to One Million campaign, and for six years in a row, $100,000 was raised.
“It was student-initiated as a way to focus on service,” said the current principal, Brett Savage, who is in his first year at Brookwood. “Our students set that goal. The spirit of giving back and seeing the bigger picture has long been part of the DNA here, and they decided to do it for the community.”
At the beginning of this year, the students hit the $1 million goal, more than a year ahead of schedule.
“That’s real money that goes to charities,” said Savage.
The students reached the goal through a variety of activities. They sold chicken biscuits, turned part of the school into a “Haunted Hallway” at Halloween, hosted a homecoming dance and a dance marathon, and sponsored “theme” days. Each year, the ideas increased.
“We teach classes around entrepreneurship that say when you have an idea, implement it then reflect on how to make it better, and the students do that,” said Savage. “So every year, the fundraisers have gotten a little bit better.”
Students also focus on supporting charities in the immediate area or with school connections. Donations have gone to two organizations founded by Brookwood parents: the Snellville-based Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta that supports special needs adults, and the Amanda Riley Foundation for families going through childhood cancer. Funds have also been given to the Boys & Girls Club in Lawrenceville, United Way and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Now that students have achieved a charitable milestone, Savage is talking to them about what’s next.
“We need a new name – March to the Next Million?” he said. “Whatever it is, it needs to be something we can stand behind for the next eight years – or quicker.”
Information about Brookwood High is online at gcpsk12.or/BrookwoodHS.
