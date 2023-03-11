Students’ fundraising meets $1 million mark

The students reached the goal through a variety of activities. They sold chicken biscuits, turned part of the school into a “Haunted Hallway” at Halloween, hosted a homecoming dance and a dance marathon, and sponsored “theme” days. Each year, the ideas increased.

“We teach classes around entrepreneurship that say when you have an idea, implement it then reflect on how to make it better, and the students do that,” said Savage. “So every year, the fundraisers have gotten a little bit better.”

Students also focus on supporting charities in the immediate area or with school connections. Donations have gone to two organizations founded by Brookwood parents: the Snellville-based Exceptional Foundation of Atlanta that supports special needs adults, and the Amanda Riley Foundation for families going through childhood cancer. Funds have also been given to the Boys & Girls Club in Lawrenceville, United Way and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Now that students have achieved a charitable milestone, Savage is talking to them about what’s next.

“We need a new name – March to the Next Million?” he said. “Whatever it is, it needs to be something we can stand behind for the next eight years – or quicker.”

Information about Brookwood High is online at gcpsk12.or/BrookwoodHS.

