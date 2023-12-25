Repeat violations lower score at Frank's in Fayetteville

Items were stored in the hand sink basins in the salad prep area and in the kitchen, a repeat violation.

Not all of the hand sinks were stocked with paper towels and soap. And one of the sinks had no hot water.

Employees at the bar used hand sanitizer instead of soap before putting on gloves and preparing drinks with ice and garnishes. The drinks were discarded.

Among other repeat violations, uncovered employee drinks were with the customer’s food and on food contact surfaces. And employees wore jewelry while preparing iced drinks and working with oysters.

Frank’s at The Old Mill, 1095 Highway 54 W., Fayetteville, scored 64/U, dropping from 81/B. It will be re-inspected.