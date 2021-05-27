Solidarity Sandy Springs food pantry moving to Roswell Road

Solidarity Sandy Springs food pantry is moving from The Prado to 5920 Roswell Rd. Following the move, the pantry will reopen June 17 at this new location formerly known as the “Catch-Air” playground space in the center with Tuesday Morning, Chipotle and Egg Harbor Cafe.
During the time the pantry is in the process of moving, their team will be giving out pre-made food boxes in local communities through the help of the NCL and USDA lunch program. The pantry team will also be touring other local pantry locations to learn from their operations and ways to partner with them, as well as sponsoring a CORE Vaccine Day June 4 and 5 at the Atlanta Realtor Center.
Volunteers are needed to help move out of the Prado from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday May 27 and 9 a.m. to noon Friday May 28, as well as future dates when moving into the new location. Volunteer: www.tinyurl.com/SolidarityPantryMove
When the pantry reopens, hours will be Tues., Thurs., and Sat. Donations accepted 9 a.m. to noon Mon. through Sat.