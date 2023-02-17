BreakingNews
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Roswell police reporting no vacancies for first time in 20 years

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

While almost every metro Atlanta police force is currently hiring, the Roswell Police Department has announced it has zero vacancies for the first time in 20 years. The department is fully staffed with 160 sworn police officers.

The city has made recruitment and retention a top priority and has 36 new police officers, 23 of which come to Roswell with exemplary prior service and experience at other agencies.

“When this new mayor and council were elected last year, public safety was our number one priority. One of the first things we did was approve best-in-class pay for our police officers,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “We are committed to recruiting and retaining the best police officers in the state for the safety of our residents and visitors.”

“Despite the pervasive challenges in public safety recruiting, we have never compromised our hiring standards,” added Roswell Police Chief James Conroy in a statement. “I’m extremely impressed with the high-caliber officers we have brought onto our team this year, and I know that the Roswell community will be equally impressed.”

While currently fully staffed, the RPD is anticipating future retirements and transfers. Applications accepted at www.policeapp.com/roswellga.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent7h ago

Credit: BRAVO

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak’s Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure

Credit: Bob Andres

Bradley’s Buzz: If the Bears opt to deal Fields, I spy a trading partner
8h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
2h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
2h ago

Credit: JENN DUNCAN

Backyard Pitmasters to bring barbecue classes to Atlanta’s breweries
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell needs 150 for summer jobs
1h ago
Roswell allows sidewalk tables for champagne bar
5h ago
Couple’s historic Hembree property rezoned for continued restoration
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
6h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
12h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top