Roswell police reporting no vacancies for first time in 20 years

The city has made recruitment and retention a top priority and has 36 new police officers, 23 of which come to Roswell with exemplary prior service and experience at other agencies.

“When this new mayor and council were elected last year, public safety was our number one priority. One of the first things we did was approve best-in-class pay for our police officers,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “We are committed to recruiting and retaining the best police officers in the state for the safety of our residents and visitors.”