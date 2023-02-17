Roswell police reporting no vacancies for first time in 20 years

While almost every metro Atlanta police force is currently hiring, the Roswell Police Department has announced it has zero vacancies for the first time in 20 years. The department is fully staffed with 160 sworn police officers.
The city has made recruitment and retention a top priority and has 36 new police officers, 23 of which come to Roswell with exemplary prior service and experience at other agencies.
“When this new mayor and council were elected last year, public safety was our number one priority. One of the first things we did was approve best-in-class pay for our police officers,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement. “We are committed to recruiting and retaining the best police officers in the state for the safety of our residents and visitors.”
“Despite the pervasive challenges in public safety recruiting, we have never compromised our hiring standards,” added Roswell Police Chief James Conroy in a statement. “I’m extremely impressed with the high-caliber officers we have brought onto our team this year, and I know that the Roswell community will be equally impressed.”
While currently fully staffed, the RPD is anticipating future retirements and transfers. Applications accepted at www.policeapp.com/roswellga.
