Mountain bikers keeping local trails thrilling and trench-free

One does not need to evoke Sylvester Stallone to be a member of Roswell-based RAMBO, but some members of this club might enjoy the comparison to the actor’s famed film character known for his impeccable physical fitness and tough, aggressive solutions to problem solving.
The volunteer members of the Roswell and Alpharetta Mountain Biking Organization (RAMBO) develop and maintain mountain biking opportunities in Fulton and Forsyth counties. RAMBO, a chapter of the nonprofit Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, meets regularly at Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road in Roswell. They maintain trails at Big Creek Park, Mt. Adams along the Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta and Charleston, Haw Creek and Matt parks in Cumming.
“Big Creek Park is owned by Roswell,” said Roswell/Alpharetta Trail Director Lonnie Milligan. “The city parks department maintains the parking lot and restrooms where people can access the Big Creek Greenway. RAMBO builds and maintains the mountain bike trails.”
This is where RAMBO excels. Using membership funds, sponsorship relationships and the physical efforts of their volunteers, the group works throughout the year to maintain and improve the trails.
“Our biggest challenge is to keep people from riding wet trails,” he added. “We’re always fighting water. The rains cause a lot of damage. When people ride the wet trails it creates trenches that prevent the water from running off.”
Bikers can check (on the organization’s home page) before heading out for a ride to see the status for every trail RAMBO maintains.
After a big rain, or days of rain, volunteers must go out with shovels to repair the trails.
Apparently, all the work is worth it; the trails stay very busy and are highly regarded among mountain biking enthusiasts.
Sustaining trail segments with names like Laughing Creek Leg, Hurts So Good, Sleepy Hollow and El Scorcho is only part of the picture. In the past year or so, RAMBO has built a new “Hollywood” trail and “Skills Kitchen” where children and new riders of all ages can hone their riding abilities. “It’s a positive environment where kids learn a lifelong sport,” says Milligan.
In general, the trails are designed for all levels of experience from the most novice to the advanced downhill trails.
“You may start down that trail and think you’re ready,” said Milligan. “But when you approach the first feature – if you’re not ready, you’ll know it.”
Stallone’s John Rambo couldn’t have said it better.
RAMBO offers many organized riding events including kids’ skills clinics, family group rides and night rides. The biggest fundraiser, the Quick Six Enduro, is focused on fast, technical and difficult downhill racing. This fall 200 participants joined the timed downhill runs, many coming from out of state for the event.
“Mountain Biking is rad,” added Milligan. “As adults we spend most of our lives behind desks and mowing the grass. But sometimes we get to go build cool stuff in the woods and ride bikes with our friends. It’s a bit of the good life. So grab a shovel and join us!”
Find a trail that fits your skill set, donate or volunteer at www.rambo-mtb.org, but please don’t ride wet trails.
