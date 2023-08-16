Milton to add registration for golf carts

BreakingNews
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago
Milton is expanding on its existing personal transportation vehicle policy with the creation of a registration system for any vehicle in this category driven on the city’s public streets.

The city defines PTVs as any motor vehicle:

· with minimum of four wheels

· capable of a maximum speed of less than 20 miles per hour

· maximum vehicle weight of 1,375 pounds

· capable of transporting no more than 8 people

For the city, this often includes “street-legal” golf carts. Last August, the city approved a Crabapple Area Personal Transportation Vehicle Plan in part to satisfy GDOT’s requirements to allow one or more PTV crossings of Ga. 372, which includes Crabapple Road and Birmingham Highway.

Beginning soon, the city will allow PTV owners to register their golf carts for a $15 fee. The process will require an affidavit indicating owners understand safety and insurance of the vehicle and that the PTV will only be operated by licensed drivers.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
