Milton likely to replace bridge over Chicken Creek

The Georgia Department of Transportation performs inspections of Milton’s bridges every two years and a bridge on Westbrook Road has been identified as needing replacement. As a result, the city is engaging Pond & Company to conduct bridge assessments of several bridges within city limits including the one identified.

Based on the GDOT inspection, Pond & Company’s and the city’s assessment, the architectural and engineering firm will investigate options for replacing this bridge with a culvert system or new bridge. A culvert system Is expected to be less costly.

The consultants will evaluate the preliminary hydraulic requirements of a replacement structure, determine if a culvert is feasible as a replacement option, identify potential environmental pitfalls, provide a 30% conceptual cost estimate for construction and identify any required right of way.