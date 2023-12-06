Milton earns award for civic engagement

Milton wins a Voice of the People award for community engagement. (Courtesy City of Milton)

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

Milton recently earned a Voice of the People award, an honor given to governments nationwide for their proactive, effective public engagement and responsiveness to citizens they serve.

According to a statement from the city, “this recognition is the only nationally recognized award given to local governments based on resident input and how citizens’ views are incorporated into setting priorities, making decisions and delivering on projects.”

The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and Polco, a community engagement and civic analytics company, determines these award winners.

According to Mayor Peyton Jamison, Milton believes in “the importance of intently listening to citizens, inviting feedback of all kinds and ensuring this input informs the city’s values and actions.”

After being nominated in two categories, Milton won this award for “Transformation in Mobility” for how the city’s public works and communication teams have effectively connected with, acknowledged and acted on residents’ comments related to how drivers, pedestrians, equestrians and bicyclists get around the city.

