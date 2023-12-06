Milton earns award for civic engagement

Milton recently earned a Voice of the People award, an honor given to governments nationwide for their proactive, effective public engagement and responsiveness to citizens they serve.

According to a statement from the city, “this recognition is the only nationally recognized award given to local governments based on resident input and how citizens’ views are incorporated into setting priorities, making decisions and delivering on projects.”

The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and Polco, a community engagement and civic analytics company, determines these award winners.