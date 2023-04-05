X

Milton approves bridge maintenance plans

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $49,500 contract with Pond & Company for bridge maintenance plans at 16 locations citywide.

The city received a report from the Georgia Department of Transportation detailing the capital maintenance needs for 24 city-owned bridge structures. Sixteen of those bridges have been prioritized for repairs to maximize efficiency of funds.

Pond & Company’s work will include site visits, a bridge assessment report, prioritization of implementing repairs, maintenance plans for selected structures and support during bidding for the repair work.

Funding for this project comes from TSPLOST II.

