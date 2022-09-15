Mayors forum to spotlight fight with Fulton over 600% increase in sales tax revenue

The mayors of Fulton County have party affiliations that range from a former Georgia GOP chair to a Democratic Socialist, so it’s rare for them to agree on anything political. But the city leaders have banded together against the county government.

“Such a drastic shift in sales tax revenues, $95 million per year, will necessitate raising property taxes on nearly all Fulton County residents and businesses at a time when they can least afford it,” read part of a joint statement from all the mayors. The negotiations in mid-July started out tense with the mayors immediately talking about how both sides may be so far apart that they have to move to arbitration. A couple months later, there have been no signs that the two parties are any closer to a deal.

During a City Council meeting on Monday, Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry said the parties are currently in mediation and the two negotiating teams were planning to meet soon.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, who is a member of the cities’ negotiating team, has complained that Fulton has not disclosed how the proposed increased in revenue would be used.

During a Sandy Spring council meeting Sept. 6, Paul said that he was planning a public information campaign on behalf of the cities to inform residents on what’s at risk with Fulton’s proposed 600% increase in allocation of LOST revenue.

Sandy Springs could see an $11 million drop in revenue — $33 million to $22 million.

“That money goes away, there’s no question we have to reduce services and reduce them drastically,” Paul said. “By impacting our ability to deliver services, everybody loses.”