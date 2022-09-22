Learn crime prevention at Johns Creek Police expo

BreakingNews
Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Police Department is hosting a Community Expo 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at police headquarters, 11360 Lakefield Drive, 3rd floor.

The public will have an opportunity to meet Command Staff, learn what sorts of crimes are happening in the city and learn important safety tips.

Police Chief Mark Mitchell will discuss JCPD initiatives and Lt. Zebley will inform those attending about current crime trends and fraud prevention tips. Lt. Coble will talk about active shooter and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design tips. The event will also include a presentation by Officer Hall and Advocate McCullar on mental health and JCPD’s Crisis Intervention Team.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions.

