Learn crime prevention at Johns Creek Police expo

The public will have an opportunity to meet Command Staff, learn what sorts of crimes are happening in the city and learn important safety tips.

Police Chief Mark Mitchell will discuss JCPD initiatives and Lt. Zebley will inform those attending about current crime trends and fraud prevention tips. Lt. Coble will talk about active shooter and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design tips. The event will also include a presentation by Officer Hall and Advocate McCullar on mental health and JCPD’s Crisis Intervention Team.