Johns Creek working to fill Old Alabama Road Trail gaps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $1,010,522 construction contract with Backbone Infrastructure to add a 10-foot-wide trail and bike lane along Old Alabama Road between Autrey Mill Road and Spruill Road and a minor intersection improvement at the intersection of Old Alabama Road at Spruill Road.

Council also approved a $68,250 construction engineering and inspection task order with Lowe Engineers and a 10%, or $101,052, construction contingency.

Old Alabama has a 1.25-mile pedestrian connectivity gap between Hunts Point Drive/Old Southwick Pass and Coleherne Court/Wallonia Trace. To fill this gap, two bridges will need to be replaced to add pedestrian facilities so the overall gap will be addressed in multiple separate segments. This project is between the two bridges.

