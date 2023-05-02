X

Johns Creek to begin road resurfacing in May

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $3.9 million contract with Allied Paving Contractors for annual resurfacing and patching/edge of pavement repair work. The city is also working with Fulton County to adjust manhole covers impacted by the resurfacing efforts.

Based on the city’s current five-year resurfacing plan, McGinnis Ferry Road (from Bell Road to Belcrest Drive) and five neighborhoods will be resurfaced in 2023 including: Abbotts Cove, Highgate, Long Indian Creek, Pine Ridge and Seven Oaks.

Based on pavement conditions like potholes and asphalt failures (cracks, gaps, roughness), the city also plans patching seven roads: Bell Road, Boles Road, Buice Road, Findley Road, McGinnis Ferry Road, Old Alabama Road and Sargent Road. To maintain the paved surfaces in city parks, Shakerag Park is also due for resurfacing this year.

The resurfacing work is expected to begin in May and be completed by October.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison6h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
4h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
2h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Stretch your way to fitness in Milton
6h ago
Brisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail
11h ago
Tickets on sale soon for Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
4h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top