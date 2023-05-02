Johns Creek to begin road resurfacing in May

Based on the city’s current five-year resurfacing plan, McGinnis Ferry Road (from Bell Road to Belcrest Drive) and five neighborhoods will be resurfaced in 2023 including: Abbotts Cove, Highgate, Long Indian Creek, Pine Ridge and Seven Oaks.

Based on pavement conditions like potholes and asphalt failures (cracks, gaps, roughness), the city also plans patching seven roads: Bell Road, Boles Road, Buice Road, Findley Road, McGinnis Ferry Road, Old Alabama Road and Sargent Road. To maintain the paved surfaces in city parks, Shakerag Park is also due for resurfacing this year.