Johns Creek fire department is hiring

The Johns Creek Fire Department is seeking certified firefighters to join their team. The city is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus in addition to yearly merit and cost of living pay increases.

Starting salaries for firefighter EMTs range between $52,900 and $56,400. Firefighter paramedics start at $61,138 with a $2,500 annual bonus.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision plans as well as gym membership and tuition reimbursement. The city also offers a 401(a) retirement plan with a 12 percent city contribution and a 457 tax-advantaged retirement savings account with up to 5 percent city match.

Special event opportunities can also add to the income picture for firefighters.

Apply: www.JohnsCreekGA.gov/Careers.