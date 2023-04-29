Fulton county youth commission accepting applications

The Fulton County Youth Commission is a leadership program designed to help create future community leaders. As youth commissioners, students will learn about the many issues presently facing local youth and advocate to address issues such as violence, health, education, safety and more.
Students will become familiar with how local government attempts to resolve youth issues and have an opportunity to make suggestions for the best solutions. According to the county’s description of the program, “most importantly, [students will] help facilitate change.”
The program has numerous goals including exposing youth to healthier lifestyles, decreasing youth homelessness, minimizing teen violence, bullying, and school rivalry, and encouraging teens to live a drug and alcohol-free lifestyle.
Students interested in the program must be a resident of Fulton, attend a school within the county (public, private or charter), be in ninth through 11th grade during the ‘23-’24 academic year, and must submit a completed application and two-page essay.
Applications due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 19: fultoncountyga.gov/fcyc.
