X

Fulton county youth commission accepting applications

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Fulton County Youth Commission is a leadership program designed to help create future community leaders. As youth commissioners, students will learn about the many issues presently facing local youth and advocate to address issues such as violence, health, education, safety and more.

Students will become familiar with how local government attempts to resolve youth issues and have an opportunity to make suggestions for the best solutions. According to the county’s description of the program, “most importantly, [students will] help facilitate change.”

The program has numerous goals including exposing youth to healthier lifestyles, decreasing youth homelessness, minimizing teen violence, bullying, and school rivalry, and encouraging teens to live a drug and alcohol-free lifestyle.

Students interested in the program must be a resident of Fulton, attend a school within the county (public, private or charter), be in ninth through 11th grade during the ‘23-’24 academic year, and must submit a completed application and two-page essay.

Applications due by 5 p.m. Friday, May 19: fultoncountyga.gov/fcyc.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
2h ago

Spelman leaders seek to create a more well-rounded student experience
3h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Bulldog Broderick Jones to wear Devin Willock’s number in NFL
13h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Bulldog Broderick Jones to wear Devin Willock’s number in NFL
13h ago

PHOTOS: Fans of Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift pack Atlanta for neighboring shows
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Rotary Club of Alpharetta bringing concert series to city center
56m ago
Roswell Police offering response to active shooter event
Alpharetta to apply for energy conservation grant
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top