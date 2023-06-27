Four metro Atlanta women, recent graduates, join Peace Corps

Recent Mercer University graduates Cierra Crawford, Sariya Mathis, Nicole Ngan and Jendai Sealey were recently selected to serve in the Peace Corps in Guatemala, Peru, Vanuatu and Costa Rica, respectively.

Mercer University Director of Fellowships and Scholarships, David Davis, who holds a doctorate in English, identifies and works with these high achieving students to help them discover opportunities to enhance their education. This might include study abroad experiences, undergraduate research, competitive internships and post-graduate challenges like the Peace Corps.

“We typically have between five and ten students apply each year,” notes Davis. The Peace Corps was on hiatus for a little more than two years during the pandemic and just began sending recruiters back into universities last fall.

The Peace Corps, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, is a volunteer program administered by the U.S. government to send Americans abroad to tackle the most pressing needs of people around the world. According to www.peacecorps.gov, “more than 240,000 Americans have served in more than 140 countries.”

Once selected to participate, Peace Corps volunteers train for three months, then live and work side by side with community members for another two years to help affect change. Volunteers receive health insurance, transportation and a housing allowance along with a modest stipend for living expenses. Upon completion of their commitment, they receive $10,000 for resettlement.

Ngan, from Lawrenceville, recently graduated with honors earning a degree in global health studies. She will serve as a community health facilitator in Vanuatu, an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

“I know I want to do something with research, possibly medical anthropology,” said Ngan. She anticipates Peace Corps will help her learn more about how best she can use her education. “I want to explore and experience different cultures, develop genuine relationships with people and make an impact.”

Crawford, from Alpharetta, is a global health studies and Spanish doublemajor. Beginning in March, she will serve as a maternal and child health promoter in Guatemala.

“As a global health and Spanish major, I have always had a passion for advocating for vulnerable communities and wanting to be immersed in another culture,” said Crawford in a statement. “The Peace Corps allows me to do just that. I specifically have a passion for maternal health and decreasing the rate of maternal mortality. Finding this position felt like a match made in heaven.”

Mathis, from College Park, is a psychology and Spanish doublemajor. Beginning in September, she will serve as a youth development facilitator in Peru.

Sealey, from Stone Mountain, is a public health and Spanish doublemajor. In July she will begin service as a youth development facilitator in Costa Rica.

“Mercer’s tagline is, every student majors in changing the world,” notes Davis. Taking what a student has been learning in the classroom and applying it in a developing country broadens their understanding, compassion and ultimately strengthens their knowledge before beginning their careers.