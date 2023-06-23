Food, crafts and art wanted for Milton Crabapple Fest

Milton is accepting applications for food and booth vendors as well as sponsors interested in this fall’s arts and antiques Crabapple Fest. All vendor applications are due by June 30 for the Saturday, Oct. 7 event.

Food and beverage vendors can apply at www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=7750.

Arts, antiques and other tangible goods booth vendors can learn details and apply at www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=7749.

Crabapple Fest organizers will review submissions to select vendors who are the best fit for this community event.

Local nonprofit organizations should apply by June 30 for one of the limited number of spaces set aside for in their support: www.eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=7751.

Organizations interested in sponsoring the event have until Aug. 1 to apply: www.tinyurl.com/CrabappleSponsors.

Questions: Anita Jupin at anita.jupin@miltonga.gov.