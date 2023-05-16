BreakingNews
Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
X

Death sentence upheld for man who killed two College Park teenagers

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld the death sentence imposed upon Jeremy Moody, who killed two College Park teenagers in 2007.

Moody pleaded guilty to the murders of 15-year-old Delarlonva “Del” Mattox Jr. and 13-year-old Chrisondra Kimble shortly after the prosecution gave its opening statement at the 2013 trial. After raping Kimble, Moody repeatedly stabbed the two cousins to death with a screwdriver and left their bodies near Bethune Elementary School.

On April 24, 2013, two weeks after Moody’s guilty plea, a Fulton County jury gave him death sentences for the two murders. It was the last time a Fulton jury imposed a death sentence.

On appeal, Moody’s lawyers said their client had been wrongly denied his request to withdraw his guilty plea while the jury deliberated over his sentence. But Justice Nels Peterson, writing for the court, said Moody’s plea “was knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily entered and therefore its withdrawal was not required to prevent a manifest injustice.”

The state high court also rejected Moody’s claim that he was entitled to a new sentencing hearing because of juror misconduct. During the sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge Christopher Brasher received a note from a juror. The juror, a registered nurse, disclosed that after returning home from court the previous evening, he had conducted internet searches on various mental illness diagnoses. He then divulged what he’d done to fellow jurors, who told him he should not have done that.

When summoned to a conference with the judge and parties, the juror said he was curious because “mental instability” had been discussed during the trial. When asked if he had shared what he’d learned from his searches with his fellow jurors, the nurse said he had not done so. Brasher then removed the juror and then questioned each of the remaining jurors, all of whom said there had been nothing in the conversation that would prevent them from being fair and impartial.

Even so, Moody’s lawyers asked for a mistrial, which Brasher denied. In its opinion, the state Supreme Court said the judge’s questioning of the individual jurors established there was no harm to Moody and it upheld Brasher’s decision to allow the trial to continue.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

BREAKING: Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
29m ago

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
6h ago

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
6h ago

Credit: FOX

TMZ: Jamie Foxx is now in Chicago rehab after time in Atlanta hospital
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton adopts urban growth boundaries
20m ago
Bring your pup and run or walk the Alpharetta K-9 5K
Celebrate the garden June 3 in Sandy Springs
Featured

Credit: AP

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top