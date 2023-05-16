Death sentence upheld for man who killed two College Park teenagers

When summoned to a conference with the judge and parties, the juror said he was curious because “mental instability” had been discussed during the trial. When asked if he had shared what he’d learned from his searches with his fellow jurors, the nurse said he had not done so. Brasher then removed the juror and then questioned each of the remaining jurors, all of whom said there had been nothing in the conversation that would prevent them from being fair and impartial.

Even so, Moody’s lawyers asked for a mistrial, which Brasher denied. In its opinion, the state Supreme Court said the judge’s questioning of the individual jurors established there was no harm to Moody and it upheld Brasher’s decision to allow the trial to continue.