College Park event offering gift cards for unwanted guns

Owners of unwanted firearms can turn them in to College Park officials Saturday during a Gun Buy Back event. The program is an effort by the city and police department to get guns off the streets.

Gift cards will be given to gun owners dropping off their weapons. Owners of inoperable firearms will receive a $50 gift card. The amount for a functioning handgun is $75. And a $100 gift card will be provide for a functioning rifle or shotgun.

“Through initiatives like this and others we pledge to continue making College Park a safe place to live, work and play,” Police Chief Connie Rogers said in a statement.

The guns will be destroyed by the GBI after they are inspected, according to the city.

The event will conclude with a panel of speakers such as Councilman Joe Carn, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, State Rep. Kim Schofield and others.