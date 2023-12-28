Bring your own bottle now to Act3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved an application by Act 3 Productions/The Act 3 Playhouse at 6285-R Roswell Road for BYOB wine consumption on the premises.

Act3 patrons are now welcome to bring their own wine bottles to Act3 for uncorking. Cups will be available for purchase and the theatre has a cooler for white wines and corkscrews available for use.

The nonprofit Act3 Playhouse offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors. The Act3 Arts Academy provides opportunities for young people to participate in drama, dance, music, visual arts, technical production and more both onstage and behind the scenes.