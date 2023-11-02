Barnwell Road in Johns Creek closed until Nov. 11

Traffic will be detoured on Old Alabama Road to Nesbit Ferry Road as well as Rivermont Parkway to Nesbit Ferry Road. Detour map: https://bit.ly/3A7Jm9j.

The road closure is expected to shorten the overall project schedule by months and help create a safer environment for motorists and construction workers. This road closure also allowed paving to be done In October when rain was less likely and temperatures good for paving.