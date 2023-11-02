Barnwell Road in Johns Creek closed until Nov. 11

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

To complete the Barnwell at Holcomb Bridge intersection improvement project, Johns Creek has closed Barnwell Road south of Niblick Drive. Assuming weather cooperates, the roadway will reopen Saturday, Nov. 11.

Traffic will be detoured on Old Alabama Road to Nesbit Ferry Road as well as Rivermont Parkway to Nesbit Ferry Road. Detour map: https://bit.ly/3A7Jm9j.

The road closure is expected to shorten the overall project schedule by months and help create a safer environment for motorists and construction workers. This road closure also allowed paving to be done In October when rain was less likely and temperatures good for paving.

