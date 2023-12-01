Alpharetta replacing beloved piano at local park

Play Me Again Pianos is raising $2,000 to replace the piano known as ‘Barry’ at Webb Bridge Park in Alpharetta.

In 2018, the nonprofit PMAP and Alpharetta partnered to bring creatively painted, freely accessible public pianos throughout the community. Since then, Barry has been introducing children to the joy of making their own music.

Painted by artist Leilani Saxon, Barry has served the community in many ways over the last five years by providing practice space for those who don’t have a piano at home, impromptu concerts and a destination for friends to gather.