Alpharetta approves replacement of workstation equipment

Technology is ever changing and what was once the latest and greatest becomes obsolete quickly. Alpharetta knows this well. In fiscal year 2021, the city began an effort to replace desktops with laptops. The city’s policy is to exchange desktops and laptops every 4 years and monitors every 8 years.

As a result, the Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $235,000 contract with Dell Marketing for information technology workstation equipment replacement under the State of Georgia technology contract.

The refreshment of IT equipment is scheduled throughout the fiscal year and is allocated to the most essential needs first. This year’s equipment replacement includes 81 Latitude laptops, 15 Precision laptops, 29 OptiPlex all-in-one desktops, two OptiPlex micro desktops, six Precision desktops, nine laptop docks, 30 monitors, 17 hub monitors and miscellaneous equipment.