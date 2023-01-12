BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta and Northside Hospital renew health and wellness program

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services and Northside Hospital have agreed to renew an agreement for a sponsorship program focusing on the health and wellness aspects of the city’s parks and programs.

With the agreement Northside Hospital will continue to commit to a sponsorship of $25,000 per year for three consecutive years, for a total of $75,000, to strengthen community health and wellness programs, facilities, equipment and amenities.

Alpharetta will use $15,000 each year to improve and/or enhance park facilities with new equipment, renovated equipment, landscaping and signage. The city will use $10,000 each year to offer free health and wellness programs like yoga, aerobics, water-related exercise, walking and general fitness programs.

The agreement also states the city will continue to establish signage acknowledging Northside Hospital’s donations and recognize the hospital via the Alpharetta Guidebook, the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services program guides and social media posts related to any project in which Northside Hospital funds are used.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
8m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta recommends specific streets for tree conservation
6h ago
Sandy Springs picks contractor for final Veterans Park construction
10h ago
New Roswell museum spotlights early settlers, enslavement and indigenous history
10h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
1h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top