Alpharetta and Northside Hospital renew health and wellness program

With the agreement Northside Hospital will continue to commit to a sponsorship of $25,000 per year for three consecutive years, for a total of $75,000, to strengthen community health and wellness programs, facilities, equipment and amenities.

Alpharetta will use $15,000 each year to improve and/or enhance park facilities with new equipment, renovated equipment, landscaping and signage. The city will use $10,000 each year to offer free health and wellness programs like yoga, aerobics, water-related exercise, walking and general fitness programs.