Alpharetta and Northside Hospital renew health and wellness program

Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services and Northside Hospital have agreed to renew an agreement for a sponsorship program focusing on the health and wellness aspects of the city’s parks and programs.
With the agreement Northside Hospital will continue to commit to a sponsorship of $25,000 per year for three consecutive years, for a total of $75,000, to strengthen community health and wellness programs, facilities, equipment and amenities.
Alpharetta will use $15,000 each year to improve and/or enhance park facilities with new equipment, renovated equipment, landscaping and signage. The city will use $10,000 each year to offer free health and wellness programs like yoga, aerobics, water-related exercise, walking and general fitness programs.
The agreement also states the city will continue to establish signage acknowledging Northside Hospital’s donations and recognize the hospital via the Alpharetta Guidebook, the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services program guides and social media posts related to any project in which Northside Hospital funds are used.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com