Manager makes apartments into supportive community

For Celia Lopez, being the community manager for the Sienna Ridge apartments in Chamblee is more than a job. It’s a commitment to improving the lives of those who live there.

“I’m always looking for something I can do,” she said. “It comes from my nonprofit background and from being born and raised in the projects of Puerto Rico. My mom was a Sunday school teacher who used to help kids in the community center, and part of what I know to do is what she taught me.”

Since joining the staff 13 months ago, Lopez has devised a number of programs and projects to support the largely Hispanic residents in the 243-unit complex.

“When I started here last year, I made a point to get to know the people here and understand their situations,” she said. “It’s not easy, but it’s a no-brainer. It shows they’re not just a number.”

Lopez recruited a retired librarian and arranged to have him teach a weekly ESL (English as a Second Language) class for the community’s adults. She’s partnered with the Chamblee police department to communicate with other nearby apartment complexes. She’s organized a fall festival and a celebration at the end of the school year where the children get prizes and goodies for being studious. Using residents’ contacts, she’s arranged job fairs to let everyone know who’s hiring. Before Mother’s Day, the kids took part in a pinata workshop. Last December, she helped 25 families who needed assistance. She’s collected furniture donations and distributed them to residents. And sometimes just for fun she schedules a pool party.

One of the most popular programs she’s arranged is an after-school program that includes free food and tutoring.

“Last year, we had about 45 kids, and now we’re about to start again with about 60,” she said. “They also went through a summer camp.”

Food drives are another well-received outreach. Lopez works with Chamblee officials and local foundations to collect groceries that are distributed in the parking lot.

“It’s not uncommon that a cousin who lives next door or a resident knows someone who needs help,” she said. “But it doesn’t matter where they live; we tell people to invite their friends.”

Lopez said most of the residents are surprised when they learn about the programs and initiatives the property hosts.

“They’re just not expecting it,” she said. “But it’s what I do.”

