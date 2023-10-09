Lawrenceville Burger King not protecting food from contamination

A Lawrenceville Burger King had several critical violations during a routine health inspection, including not protecting food from contamination.

Open packages of raw chicken were above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in freezer.

The ice machine had mold-like substances inside and food storage containers had food residue after being stored on a shelf as clean.

Employees were not changing their gloves or washing their hands after exposure to contaminants. A half-eaten employee sandwich was on the food prep table. Workers did not use hair restraints when working with food.

Sandwiches held with time as a public health control were not marked with times for starting or discarding. Open containers of half-and-half creamer and containers of sliced tomatoes were not date-marked.

A container of equipment lubricant was on top of the slushie machine, and a lighter was on a shelf above single-use coffee lids. Boxes of food were on the floor in the walk-in cooler and freezer.

Burger King, 445 Grayson Highway, scored 47/U, down from 82/B. It will be re-inspected.