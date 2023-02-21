X
Transportation items approved in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Several action items related to ongoing transportation projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 7 regular meeting.

The board approved a resolution authorizing a $165,246 payment to the Henry County Water Authority for utility relocation costs affecting the Racetrack Road and Iris Lake Road intersection improvement project. The funding comes from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program.

Also approved were three separate right-of-way acquisitions by negotiated contract or condemnation for Bridges Road at Willow Lane intersection improvements, Rock Quarry Road widening and Fairview Road sidewalk installation.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
