Transportation items approved in Henry

Several action items related to ongoing transportation projects were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 7 regular meeting.
The board approved a resolution authorizing a $165,246 payment to the Henry County Water Authority for utility relocation costs affecting the Racetrack Road and Iris Lake Road intersection improvement project. The funding comes from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program.
Also approved were three separate right-of-way acquisitions by negotiated contract or condemnation for Bridges Road at Willow Lane intersection improvements, Rock Quarry Road widening and Fairview Road sidewalk installation.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
