Transportation items approved in Henry

The board approved a resolution authorizing a $165,246 payment to the Henry County Water Authority for utility relocation costs affecting the Racetrack Road and Iris Lake Road intersection improvement project. The funding comes from the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax program.

Also approved were three separate right-of-way acquisitions by negotiated contract or condemnation for Bridges Road at Willow Lane intersection improvements, Rock Quarry Road widening and Fairview Road sidewalk installation.