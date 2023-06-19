Street closing on tap in Hampton

Hampton officials are getting ready to close Elm Street for a period of time while work crews undertake stormwater infrastructure repairs. An update was given at the City Council’s June 13 meeting on the project.

It is scheduled to begin in mid-July, weather permitting, between Elmwood Drive and Williams Street, east of downtown. While that stretch of road is completely closed, alternative routes will be designated and access will be preserved for homes with frontage on Elm Street, officials said.

At least one community meeting has been scheduled for those who will be impacted by the project.

Information: hamptonga.gov.