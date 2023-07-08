Shingleroof campmeetings in McDonough are July 14-20

The Shingleroof Campmeeting will meet in McDonough from July 14-20, continuing a tradition since 1831 as an interdenominational Christian organization.

Worship services will begin at 7:45 p.m. July 14 and continue daily through July 20 at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.

At 200 Campground Court, McDonough, the site is three miles north of McDonough on Campground Road at Ga. 155 in an outdoor, open-air, covered facility.

Speakers and music leaders include:

Rev. Mel Blackaby on July 14-16: senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.

Rev. Brady Howard at 11 a.m. July 15: senior pastor of Glenhaven Baptist Church in McDonough.

Rev. Jason Dees at 7:45 p.m. July 15 and daily through July 20: senior pastor of Christ Covenant Buckhead Church in Atlanta.

Rev. Doug Stroup, assistant pastor and worship leader at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will serve as the worship leader.

Amy Stroup, pianist at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will be the pianist.

Mark Miller, who attended Shingleroof as a youth and studied music and theology at Clayton State University and Emory University, will be the Sunday morning worship leader.

Youth activities will be held at 10 p.m. July 14; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 15; 10 p.m. July 16; 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 17; 2 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. July 18; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 19 and 2 p.m. July 20.

Dress comfortably and casually but respectfully, according to the organizers.

Shorts and T-shirts are acceptable; but on Sunday morning, recommended dress is sundresses for the ladies and polo shirts for the men.

For RV and dining hall information, contact CampMeetingDining@gmail.com, Shingleroof.org/plan-your-visit or Shingleroof.org/RV-sites.

For more information about Shingleroof, visit shingleroof.org/good-news-for-you.