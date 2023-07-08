Shingleroof campmeetings in McDonough are July 14-20

Credit: Shingleroof Campmeeting

Credit: Shingleroof Campmeeting

Henry County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
25 minutes ago
The Shingleroof Campmeeting will meet in McDonough from July 14-20, continuing a tradition since 1831 as an interdenominational Christian organization.

Worship services will begin at 7:45 p.m. July 14 and continue daily through July 20 at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.

At 200 Campground Court, McDonough, the site is three miles north of McDonough on Campground Road at Ga. 155 in an outdoor, open-air, covered facility.

Speakers and music leaders include:

  • Rev. Mel Blackaby on July 14-16: senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.
  • Rev. Brady Howard at 11 a.m. July 15: senior pastor of Glenhaven Baptist Church in McDonough.
  • Rev. Jason Dees at 7:45 p.m. July 15 and daily through July 20: senior pastor of Christ Covenant Buckhead Church in Atlanta.
  • Rev. Doug Stroup, assistant pastor and worship leader at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will serve as the worship leader.
  • Amy Stroup, pianist at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will be the pianist.
  • Mark Miller, who attended Shingleroof as a youth and studied music and theology at Clayton State University and Emory University, will be the Sunday morning worship leader.

Youth activities will be held at 10 p.m. July 14; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 15; 10 p.m. July 16; 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 17; 2 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. July 18; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 19 and 2 p.m. July 20.

Dress comfortably and casually but respectfully, according to the organizers.

Shorts and T-shirts are acceptable; but on Sunday morning, recommended dress is sundresses for the ladies and polo shirts for the men.

For RV and dining hall information, contact CampMeetingDining@gmail.com, Shingleroof.org/plan-your-visit or Shingleroof.org/RV-sites.

For more information about Shingleroof, visit shingleroof.org/good-news-for-you.

Carolyn Cunningham
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

