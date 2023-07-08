Shingleroof campmeetings in McDonough are July 14-20

The Shingleroof Campmeeting will meet in McDonough from July 14-20, continuing a tradition since 1831 as an interdenominational Christian organization.
Worship services will begin at 7:45 p.m. July 14 and continue daily through July 20 at 11 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.
At 200 Campground Court, McDonough, the site is three miles north of McDonough on Campground Road at Ga. 155 in an outdoor, open-air, covered facility.
Speakers and music leaders include:
- Rev. Mel Blackaby on July 14-16: senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.
- Rev. Brady Howard at 11 a.m. July 15: senior pastor of Glenhaven Baptist Church in McDonough.
- Rev. Jason Dees at 7:45 p.m. July 15 and daily through July 20: senior pastor of Christ Covenant Buckhead Church in Atlanta.
- Rev. Doug Stroup, assistant pastor and worship leader at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will serve as the worship leader.
- Amy Stroup, pianist at Crossroad Bible Church in Fort Valley, will be the pianist.
- Mark Miller, who attended Shingleroof as a youth and studied music and theology at Clayton State University and Emory University, will be the Sunday morning worship leader.
Youth activities will be held at 10 p.m. July 14; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 15; 10 p.m. July 16; 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 17; 2 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. July 18; 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 19 and 2 p.m. July 20.
Dress comfortably and casually but respectfully, according to the organizers.
Shorts and T-shirts are acceptable; but on Sunday morning, recommended dress is sundresses for the ladies and polo shirts for the men.
For RV and dining hall information, contact CampMeetingDining@gmail.com, Shingleroof.org/plan-your-visit or Shingleroof.org/RV-sites.
For more information about Shingleroof, visit shingleroof.org/good-news-for-you.
