Parking regulations updated in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 14 regular meeting to approve revisions to the city’s parking ordinance. The majority of the changes were made to address guidelines for on-street parking.

The council also renewed a $27,000 contract with Whitley Engineering for emergency plan review and inspection services for a term of no longer than six months.

A motion to approve honorary signage on Red Oak Road for late pastor Spencer O’Neal was also approved. O’Neal was pastor of Global Impact Christian Ministries, which is located on Red Oak Road, until his death in early 2021.

Information: stockbridgega.org.