McDonough recouping COVID loan money

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted March 2 to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to get relief from $146,500 in debt from loans given to city businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 49 individual loans issued, only one business owner has repaid the city despite COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted for more than a year, city officials said.

If it is determined that ARPA funds are not permitted for this use, city staff has been directed to find other funding.

Another ARPA-related measure approved at the meeting was payment for repairs to damage restrooms at Richard Craig Park, with the cost estimated at $26,150.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
