McDonough council approves items

The McDonough City Council voted at its Jan. 17 regular meeting to approve a $28,975 expenditure from the Stormwater Department Enterprise Fund for technical support services, a $10,251 emergency repair at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, and authorization for the mayor to execute documentation for the 2023 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG).
The council also approved an administrative variance for a lot at 104 Winslow Court in The Moorings at Wesley Lakes subdivision. The applicant requested a reduction in the rear setback from 80 to 72 feet due to the flood plain on the property. The request was within the 10 percent threshold typically allowed for such requests.
Information: mcdonoughga.org.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest