Locust Grove council approves police measures

Two items related to the police department’s standard operating procedure were approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its June 21 regular meeting. One amendment addresses the requirement of a polygraph examination to be administered as part of a conditional offer of employment with the department, and the other pertains to the promotion process for certain ranks as well as the selection panel which participates in those decisions.
The police SOP is reviewed and brought before the council at least once every year. The council also held a public hearing about the proposed annexation and rezoning of nearly 200 acres in two tracts north of Bethlehem Road between I-75 and Hwy. 42.
A vote on that will come at a future meeting.
