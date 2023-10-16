Henry public safety command changes announced

Several changes have been made in Henry County’s public safety hierarchy, particularly relating to the Henry County Police Department. County officials announced the scheduling of an Oct. 23 ceremony to swear in three members of the department as they are being appointed to new roles.
Mark Amerman, who has been chief of police since the beginning of 2018 and has been with the police department since the late 1990s, has been promoted to director of public safety. Mike Ireland, who has been deputy chief the past five-plus years, has been promoted to chief. Jason Bolton, who has been with the department since 1993, is the new deputy chief.
Information: henrycountyga.gov.
