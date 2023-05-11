BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
Henry fire station set for demolition

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted April 18 to approve the demolition of a former fire station that has been deemed unsafe. The previous Fire Station 4 on Keys Ferry Road was replaced in 2004 by a new station a block away, with the older structure designated as a storage facility.

Officials said it has since become unusable, having been tested positive for asbestos among other issues. The board authorized demolition of all structures on the property, with the work being done in-house by county staff. The only cost will be about $2,500 for rental of dumpsters to carry away the debris.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

