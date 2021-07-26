ajc logo
Henry County commissioners approve $824K for apartment rehab


Apartment buildings are slated for rehab.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
52 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to approve an $824,483 contract for the rehabilitation of two four-unit multi-family apartment buildings on George Street in Hampton under the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. The sites were acquired last September by the county so they can eventually be made available as rental property to low-income households.

In other business the board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Locust Grove to share in the cost of improvements to Locust Grove-Griffin Road, which the county is resurfacing under its SPLOST road improvement program. The city has agreed to contribute $226,585 toward the cost of the project. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

