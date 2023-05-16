Exclusive
Music Midtown returns with Pink, Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses
Henry commissioners approve road work

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Three major projects were addressed by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its May 2 regular meeting.

The board approved a $2,067,501 bid for construction of intersection improvements at Bridges Road and Willow Lane. Also approved was a $1,946,257 bid for construction of a Selfridge Road improvement project, along with a $115,546 agreement with Georgia Power for lighting of a parking lot and walking trail slated for construction at Mickie D. Cochran Park.

All of these expenditures will be funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
