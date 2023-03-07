Henry board objects to state bill

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voiced an official objection to proposed state legislation regarding road regulations. The board voted 5-0 to pass a resolution objecting to House Bill 189, which officials said would increase the authorized truck size or weight on Georgia’s public roads.
County manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews, who presented the bill at the commissioners’ Feb. 21 regular meeting, said that the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association had also stated their opposition to the bill. She added that the heavier and longer truckloads allowed if the bill passes will create safety issues for other motorists.
