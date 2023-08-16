Henry board allots $600K for home ownership program

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 1 regular meeting to approve a $600,000 agreement with Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity to assist with the county’s home ownership program. This initiative will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Officials said the move is in response to a national housing affordability crisis that has increased significantly in recent days. Habitat for Humanity plans to use the federal funds to acquire land, and build or rehabilitate three affordable homes for qualified families in Henry County who meet income and other guidelines.

