Commissioners approve Henry County board appointment

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 16 regular meeting to appoint Major Joey Smith of the Henry County Police Department to the county’s Department of Family and Children Services board to fill the unexpired term of recently retired Locust Grove police chief Jesse Patton. That term expires Sept. 20 of this year.
In other business, the board approved a $314,520 annual contract for janitorial services at various county buildings, as well as an agreement regarding the receipt of more than $5,000 in grant funds to apply toward the hiring of two summer interns for the transportation planning department and the planning and zoning department.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.