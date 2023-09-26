Health score drops at American Deli in Duluth

The health score of American Deli in Duluth dropped from 100/A to 63/U on a routine inspection because some foods were not protected from contamination.

For example, foods in cold storage were not stored correctly to prevent cross-contamination. Raw chicken was above the cooked gyro meat in the upright freezer, and uncooked ground beef was over vegetables and bread in the walk-in freezer.

Cooked chicken wings were being held at an unsafe temperature and were reheated. An employee cut celery without wearing gloves. The food was discarded.

Among other violations, a bag of onions had numerous fruit flies inside. The cleaning bucket had too much sanitizer. And working containers of sauce and spice were not labeled with their common names.

American Deli, 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, will be re-inspected.