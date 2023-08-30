Siemens adding 5G charging stations at Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab

Exclusive
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
52 minutes ago
Siemens, Peachtree Corners’ largest employer, is installing the company’s American-built charging stations and infrastructure at the city’s Curiosity Lab to leverage T-Mobile’s 5G network.

“With our eMobility R&D headquarters just across the street, we’re thrilled to be supporting Peachtree Corners and joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem alongside so many great partners whose goals are to bring EV infrastructure to the forefront of cities across the country,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America in a statement. “With our community charging their vehicles each day right where we live and work, this will be a great way to continuously evaluate our charging infrastructure as we collectively seek an electrified future.”

With both Siemens eMobility R&D hub and the North American Headquarters for Siemens electrical products located in Peachtree Corners, Siemens is actively supporting the community with six EV chargers already deployed. According to the city, these chargers contribute to Peachtree Corners having the largest EV charging hub outside Metro Atlanta.

“Siemens shares our vision of leveraging the benefits of 5G for the betterment of our communities,” said Dave Bezzant, Vice President, T-Mobile for Government in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Siemens joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem, and we are looking forward to working with their team to provide 5G wireless connectivity for this project.”

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
