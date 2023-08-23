Peachtree Elementary School planting seeds for learning

Dematic, a global automation and supply chain corporation, recently partnered with the Captain Planet Foundation to donate materials and time to help expand the Project Learning Garden at Peachtree Elementary School in Peachtree Corners. Volunteers from both organizations, along with city and school leaders worked under the guidance of Master Gardener Marilyn Whitmer to construct 12 additional raised garden beds.

The donation from Dematic is part of the corporation’s Global Community Outreach Program committed to building stronger communities, education and environmental stewardship.

“Dematic is a 200-plus-year-old organization with a history of community engagement,” said Roy Neill, corporate & community affairs leader at Dematic. Neill’s task has been to take localized efforts and create a cohesive program that can grow and align for an even greater impact. This includes the company’s first Robotics program to help “incubate those young engineer minds, those technology minds,” added Neill.

With this sponsored garden, Dematic employees had the opportunity to give back and volunteer with educators, students and the local community.

The Captain Planet Foundation currently reports it has helped build close to 600 Project Learning Gardens across 41 states. The program provides schools with easy-to-assemble raised garden bed kits that arrive ready to assemble from sustainably harvested, untreated western cedar, which is naturally rot-resistant. The beds are pre-drilled and ready to receive hardware.

Peachtree Corners Elementary has been given supplies and tools to take learning into the garden. Educators have received thematic activities centered on educational standards and learning outcomes. A library of garden guides and tips for growing, harvesting, composting and cooking with kids is available for all participating schools.

“This has been a 6-year labor of love for me and the involvement of Dematic, Captain Planet, Gwinnett County School Board and our City of Peachtree Corners was and continues to be greatly appreciated,” said Whitmer in a statement. “It is exciting to see community involvement and I look forward to receiving any and all volunteers who would like to spend time in the gardens. With 12 additional new raised beds, growing our gardens to 27 raised beds, it will be welcomed.”

The Dematic team anticipates ongoing support of the learning garden. Volunteers plan to return for workdays to help weed the garden, perform any necessary maintenance and help the children harvest their crops.

Schools with learning gardens report that students benefit from learning about nutrition and science, along with social studies, math and language arts. They can expand their palates, taste-test healthy foods, and learn about the origins of the food and flowers they grow.

“Sustainability is a big piece of our business,” added Neill. “Project Learning Gardens is a fantastic opportunity for us to go into a local community where one of our customers is also located and make a really great impact in the education community.”