OneStop Centerville expansion is underway

Credit: Gwinnett County

Credit: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago
X

Gwinnett officials recently broke ground on the OneStop Centerville expansion. The community resource center, which will combine the Centerville Senior Center and Gwinnett County Public Library Centerville Branch in southern Gwinnett is expected to enhance access to services and resources in the area.

“With this expansion, we will enhance coordination and accessibility to community-based resources, as well as resources from local, state and federal governments,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

GNR Health, View Point Health and Ninth District Head Start will also provide public health, early learning, mental health and family services at the facility.

The project is funded with a $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump moves to disqualify Fulton DA Willis — again1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s public safety training center feud could have lasting political fallout
5h ago

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
1h ago

Credit: Brandon McKeown

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
41m ago

Credit: Brandon McKeown

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
41m ago

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Town of Braselton

Developer in Braselton wants to abandon senior living development
19h ago
Snellville police accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy
Suwanee and Georgia Power to install Town Center on Main lighting
Featured

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
2h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top