OneStop Centerville expansion is underway

Gwinnett officials recently broke ground on the OneStop Centerville expansion. The community resource center, which will combine the Centerville Senior Center and Gwinnett County Public Library Centerville Branch in southern Gwinnett is expected to enhance access to services and resources in the area.

“With this expansion, we will enhance coordination and accessibility to community-based resources, as well as resources from local, state and federal governments,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

GNR Health, View Point Health and Ninth District Head Start will also provide public health, early learning, mental health and family services at the facility.

The project is funded with a $25 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act.