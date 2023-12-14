Norcross building excitement for new construction

Western and Atlantic Development has begun construction on a new mixed-use restaurant, retail and entertainment district in downtown Norcross along South Peachtree Street. The South End redevelopment project can be found on the block between Antique Traditions and the 173 Carlyle House event venue.

Plans include repurposing the former three-building storefront and machine repair shop that was between B&W Auto Sales and the 173 Carlyle House, keeping the building’s historic heritage. The space will include retail shops, rooftop dining, food trucks, string lights, a retractable fabric roof and an outdoor movie screen to create a community gathering space.

Erosion control measures are in place and orange barricades are being installed on and near the site. The sidewalk near the site will be open during holiday weekends. Information: norcrossga.net/southend.